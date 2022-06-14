The European Union wants to reduce its dependence on Russian gas

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other senior officials on Wednesday to discuss gas sales to Europe.

Senior officials present will include Egypt's Oil and Natural Resources Minister Tarek El-Molla, as well as EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson in preparation for the signing of a memorandum of understanding on natural gas exports from Israel and Egypt to EU countries.

In recent weeks, Energy Ministry officials have held discussions with EU officials regarding the sale of Israeli gas to Europe, which will be transferred through an existing gas pipeline to Egypt, where the gas can then be transported to Europe.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union wishes to reduce its dependence on Russian gas and is therefore turning to a certain number of countries, including Israel, to sign agreements for the export of gas to the continent.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen, who met Elharrar on Monday night, told her that "Europe wants Israeli gas to come to Europe before next winter."

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi joined the EU president for the Israel visit and on Tuesday in Jerusalem discussed with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett establishing a gas export agreement that could extend to several European countries.