Israel’s Bank Leumi considers share offering of $578m to meet loan demand

The bank plans to focus on mortgages and credit for businesses

One of Israel’s two largest banks, Leumi, announced it was considering a share offering in Tel Aviv of around $578m in upcoming days.

A source in the bank said the market conditions indicated strong demand from both Israeli and foreign investors, according to Reuters.

"The bank is considering the offering on the backdrop of the significant growth of the bank over the recent quarters, and its desire to continue the growth, while focusing on mid-market, mortgages and credit for businesses," Leumi was quoted as saying in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv.

The proceeds from the share offering are expected to strengthen Leumi's regulatory capital, and to enable the bank to continue its growth strategy and maximize shareholder value, it added. Leumi's shares were 5 percent lower in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv, while facing a 1 percent drop in the broader market.

Last week, the Central Bureau of Statistics released data showing that the cost of consumer goods in Israel went up considerably over the past year with inflation being 4.1 percent higher than the bank's target range of 1-3 percent. The current interest rate is 0.75 percent, with plans for it to be reassessed next month.

Despite the inflation, the Bank of Israel estimates an economic growth of 5.5 percent in 2022. Earlier in June, Israel's Sovereign Wealth Fund began operating after nearly a four-year delay.