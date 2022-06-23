Respondents say cost of living is the most concerning social issue

A survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute revealed that Israelis became more satisfied with the economic situation compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

“Despite the health and economic crisis that has affected Israel since March 2020, the share of those who say they are satisfied with their economic situation (“somewhat satisfied” or “very satisfied”) has risen from 28 percent in the summer of 2019 to around 33 percent in May 2022,” the survey said.

According to the poll, Israelis also grew considerably more content with the country's health services under the current Bennett-Lapid government.

“The high score that the current government received from the public for health services - 3.0 on average - is significantly higher than that awarded the previous government in the summer of 2019 (2.4),” the survey said.

Among other social issues the survey inquired about, around one-third of respondents - 34 percent - cited the cost of living as the most concerning for them in the short term.

“Unsurprisingly, a high share (37 percent) of respondents with low incomes are concerned about the cost of living, relative to those with high incomes (31 percent). Among respondents with high incomes, a relatively high proportion define the political situation as the most worrying issue (21 percent), compared with those in other income groups (14 percent on average),” the survey said.

The second most worrying issue for Israelis was the security situation (23 percent), followed by housing prices (15 percent). In the long term, respondents said to be most concerned by tensions in Israeli society (cited by 18 percent), housing prices (18 percent), economic inequalities (17 percent), and the future of the education system (15 percent).

The survey was conducted between May 24 - 31, 2022 and included responses from 659 adults aged 18 and above, including 503 Jews and 156 Arabs. The results were compared to the findings from a similar survey from July 2019.

Earlier on Sunday, protests began in Tel Aviv against the overall rise in prices in Israel, especially housing prices. Activists set up tents on Rothschild Boulevard to mirror the tent revolt in 2011, which became the largest social movement in Israel’s history.