Uber launching its ride-hailing service in Israel again

The notable difference compared to other countries is that the drivers will be taxi drivers

The American ride-hailing giant Uber announced on Sunday a new attempt to relocate to Israel, after a first unsuccessful attempt.

A previous attempt by Uber to operate in Israel was stopped by a court ruling in 2017.

The only noticeable difference from other countries where the private driver company operates is that Israeli drivers will be taxi drivers.

The powerful Israeli union of taxi drivers managed to impose this condition on the establishment of Uber in the country.

The other reason for this local peculiarity is that the authorities have prohibited individuals from taking passengers in their vehicles for fear of terrorist acts.

“Today we are opening a new page in Israel in cooperation with taxis, which can and should be an alternative to travel by private vehicle. We will provide travelers with world-class service and offer them very attractive prices,” said Gony Noy, the new general manager of Uber Israel.

The company said that it is also committed to ensuring that drivers earn a good living by exempting them from any commission to be paid to be listed on the Uber application, unlike traditional taxi applications which impose annual commissions on them.

Initially, Uber services will only be available in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as well as for trips to the airport.

Thousands of drivers have already been hired by the company to meet demand.