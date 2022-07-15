Brain drain: Why Israel’s academics are leaving the country

In 2017, for every Israeli that held an academic degree who returned to Israel from abroad, 4.5 had emigrated

In 2013, the Nobel Prize for chemistry went to three Americans, two of whom were born in Israel and immigrated to the United States.

A study - from the same year - from the Taub Center for Social Policy Studies in Israel found that, since 2008, a little over one in five faculty members at Israeli universities left the country to work at American universities.

Additionally, the Shoresh Socioeconomic Institute in Israel found that for every Israeli that held an academic degree who returned to Israel from abroad in 2014, 2.8 left.

By 2017, this figure rose to 4.5 emigrants per returnee.

The issue of “brain drain” - the emigration of highly trained people from a particular country - is not a new issue for Israel, according to Prof. Eugene Kandel, the co-Chairman of Start-Up Nation Policy Institute (SNPI).

The SNPI aims to promote strategy and economic policies to ensure that Israel maintains its leadership position in technological innovation and leverages its position to generate value for its citizens.

“This issue has been raised for almost 20 years,” Kandel told i24NEWS. “I think it's time for the government and the industry to wake up and do something about it.”

According to a 2020 Israeli parliament (Knesset) document titled “Israelis with Academic Education Abroad and Steps Taken to Return Them to Israel,” the issue of brain drain “has been placed on the agenda of the Knesset committees every few years” since the early 1990s.

Why are so many academics leaving Israel - and staying abroad?

One reason for brain drain, Kaplan noted, is that there are several centers in the world where academics naturally flock - a challenge all smaller countries face.

"They find that their top scientists are being courted and attracted to much larger centers, whether it's in the US, whether it's in Europe, whether it’s in Singapore…."

The migration rate to the United States by highly educated Israelis is among the highest of 28 countries examined - more than three times the average, according to a 2006 study by Prof. Omer Moav and Prof. Eric Gould.

However, according to Kaplan, Israel is losing academics at a much larger rate than other countries.

The Jewish state “creates a disproportionately large number of academics in certain areas, relative to what it can absorb locally,” Kaplan said, noting that if the country produces 500 PhDs in Life Sciences, Israel’s research institutions can only accept less than 100.

“So by definition, you’re pushing out a lot of people who want academic careers; you’re pushing them out to other countries,” he stated.

Another cause of brain drain is how the university system functions in Israel, governed by a collective labor agreement that does not allow for payment of competitive salaries based on achievement.

It also does not allow universities to match offers given by universities outside of Israel.

Similarly, according to Kaplan, the Committee for Higher Education refuses to rank the universities or allow the visiting committees it invites to rank them relative to their research output.

“It consistently rejects the idea that prospective students need to know what the prospects are for them going into a particular college or university in a particular field and getting a job and how much they're going to be making.”

Academic faculty have the highest rate of emigration from Israel at 7.8 percent, followed by physicians at a rate of 6.5 percent. The percentage of Israelis among temporary faculty in the United States is also much higher than the percentage of academics from other countries, the Knesset noted.

Additionally, according to a study by Prof. Dan Ben-David, founder of the Shoresh Institute, significant salary gaps between leading American academic departments and Israeli universities are steadily increasing over time.

Israel’s public universities typically pay the same salaries regardless of the discipline, mainly distinguished by rank and seniority. In contrast, academic salaries in the United States vary considerably between and within various fields.

But Ben-David told i24NEWS that brain drain was primarily a symptom of a much larger problem.

“The main problem is, Israel in general, for the past nearly half-century, has been falling further and further behind the leading developed world.”

While Israel’s economy is in good shape overall, according to economists, Ben-David posits it’s nowhere near what it could have been.

Israel’s economic growth was similar to that of most G7 nations until the 1970s when national priorities changed. As a result, the gap between Israel and the G7 countries has tripled.

“We stopped doing the things that you need to do to grow quickly. We grew. And as a result, we started investing in places that weren't a part of the original Israel.”

Israel has attempted to combat brain drain in the past - most notably with a program called “brain gain.”

However, according to the Knesset, the Israel “brain gain” program was shut down following a government resolution in 2017. When it closed, it had 4,424 registered academics living abroad. During its four years of operation, about 1,000 academics returned to Israel through the program, and 226 successfully found employment.

Ben-David, however, noted that “band-aid” solutions don’t solve the problem, which he believes is a quality of life issue.

“We have increasingly congested roads, increasingly congested hospitals, increasingly congested schools. These are things that affect the quality of life and quality of life decisions,” Ben-David said.

“It's not just income gaps that matter for Israelis deciding to leave; it's also a matter of purpose. Do we have a future here? Do our children have a future here?”

The existence of a "brain drain" does not mean that the total number of educated people in Israel, or even their proportion in the population, has been dropping over time. On the contrary, Israel's higher education system produces about 27,000 new graduates with academic degrees, most of whom remain in Israel.

Yet, while 9 million people live in Israel, a minimal number of Israelis - less than 400,000 people - keep the economy, the healthcare system and their underlying university bedrock “near the pinnacle of the developed world,” according to Ben-David and the Shoresh Institute.

“We just need a critical mass of the most skilled people to leave, and then we're heading in an unsustainable direction, slowly but surely. In fact, not so slowly. But definitely surely.”