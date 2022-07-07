Real estate crisis drives Israelis to Greece

Mediterranean neighbor offers attractive housing options for Israelis looking to invest abroad

Many Israelis dreaming of buying a home are hopping across the Mediterranean to Greece as real estate becoming increasingly unaffordable.

Real estate prices in Israel have risen by 13 percent in the last year alone.

When considering that nearly half of all Israelis live in debt (42 percent), buying real estate is harder than ever before.

That's why tons of Israelis are beginning to invest abroad, and like lots of foreigners they have their eye on one beautiful country: Greece.

In Israel, the average price per square meter of an apartment in 2020 was $9,560 -- that's almost 400 percent higher than in Greece.

But apart from offering lower prices, Greek real estate boasts higher yields, meaning Israelis who want to invest in an apartment by renting it out can get a much higher return.

The Hellenic country also offers the Golden Visa Program which allows anyone who invests nearly $255,000 or more in Greek real estate to get a permanent residence permit in Greece.

However, there are some challenges to investing in real estate in Greece, including getting a loan from the government and making sure that the property purchased is legally registered with the government.

Despite the challenges, foreigners are flocking to the Mediterranean country.

Greece saw almost a 75 percent increase in foreign direct investment in 2021.