Israel to sell its postal service to private investor

'Bringing in a private investor with a business orientation will lead the company to efficient management'

On Sunday, Israel decided to put its postal service Israel Post Company for sale to a private investor by 2023.

The sale should be finalized within 16 months, Israel’s Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said, Reuters reported.

"Keeping to the schedules and bringing in a private investor with a business orientation will lead the company to efficient management, improve postal services for the Israeli public and adapt it to the current era," Hendel said in a statement.

In recent years, Israel’s postal service faced severe internal problems, including finding manpower, inefficiency, and overregulation.

In April, the Israeli minister of communication said that the state intended to sell 40 percent of the Israeli postal service in a Tel Aviv share offering by the end of 2022, Reuters reported.

It would also include the closure of 1,600 jobs to avoid the service from total collapse.

The plan was that the remaining 60 percent stake should be sold to a strategic investor next year in 2023.

"After years of neglect, we are undertaking vital root canal treatment," Hendel said in April.

According to the valuation carried out when privatization was decided on, Israel Postal Company was worth over $385 million.