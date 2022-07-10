Israel: EL Al to restore pilots wages to pre-pandemic level

‘Today, with the aviation industry recovering, it is time to return to the previous situation’

El Al Israel Airlines reached an agreement with the Histadrut labor federation to restore the pilots’ salaries to pre-Covid level and end labor disputes that led to the cancellation of flights.

The deal will return the wages to pre-pandemic level by the start of 2023 and will be valid through 2025, according to Reuters. Pilots demanded Israel’s national carrier to abide by a 2017 salary deal.

Earlier in June, Israel's labor court ruled against El Al’s demand for the pilots to return to work and ordered the sides to seek an agreement.

"Israeli airline pilots, including El Al pilots, significantly reduced their salaries so the airlines could survive. Today, with the aviation industry recovering, it is time to return to the previous situation," head of the Histadrut's transportation workers' union, Avi Edri, was quoted as saying.

After Israel had reopened its borders to foreign tourists following the lifting of Covid restrictions, El Al announced that it narrowed its first-quarter loss to $66 million from $86 million in 2021.

In 2020 the company had to put 3300 workers, including 550 out of its 650 pilots, on unpaid leave as Israel’s national airline was struggling from deep economic pressures due to the pandemic.