Israel says Biden visit may augur common Mideast market, with Saudis

'The creation of a new, common market in the Middle East. That's the big challenge,' says Liberman

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Monday he hoped a visit by US President Joe Biden will lead to a common Middle East market that includes Saudi Arabia.

Biden will arrive in Israel on Wednesday before departing for Saudi Arabia on Friday. The White House has said the visit's aims include "expanding regional economic and security cooperation."

Asked at an economic conference hosted by Calcalist newspaper what he expects to arise from Biden's visit, Liberman said, "The creation of a new, common market in the Middle East. That's the big challenge."

"It will change the reality here from end to end, in both the fields of security and of economics. Therefore I hope the emphasis during Biden's visit will be on creating this new market in the Middle East."

Israel normalized relations with four Arab countries under a 2020 US-brokered deal that received Saudi Arabia's blessing. Riyadh, however, stopped short of formally recognizing Israel.

In separate remarks to the conference, Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata said that within the framework of Biden's visit "it is certainly possible to begin talking about the potential expansion of our markets in the region."

"It's no coincidence that Biden is coming here on Wednesday and continuing on Friday from here to Saudi Arabia by direct flight," Haluta added. "The ability to attend to these things carefully, step by step, can bring about breakthroughs."