Israel: Bread prices expected to rise by 20%

'I call on merchants to consider a partial increase in bread prices out of respect for consumers'

The price of bread in Israel is expected to increase by 20 percent starting Sunday as a result of a global rise in wheat prices, Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai announced Wednesday.

"In view of the conditions defined by the law, the price of regulated bread will probably increase as of Sunday, by about 20 percent, but I intend to continue to work to improve the mechanism by which product prices are updated so that social considerations and the public good are taken into account," said Barbivai.

"I call on merchants to consider a partial increase in bread prices out of respect for consumers. At the same time, I have asked officials to continue to monitor world wheat and flour prices," she continued.

"As the prices of raw materials become cheaper, I will require the Price Committee to reduce the price of bread."

This increase comes on top of the price of eggs, which rose by 6.5 percent last Friday. As a result, a large egg now costs six cents more and the price of a tray of a dozen eggs costs 75 cents more, for a total of almost $4.

A 9.6 percent increase in the price of electricity is expected for August as well.