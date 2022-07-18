Analysis: Everyone to reap benefits from opening of Saudi skies

The costs of air travel, including to Australia and Asia, will drop substantially

The chief economic benefit from US President Joe Biden's maiden official visit to the Middle East last week was the full opening of Saudi airspace for flights to and from Israel.

Up to this point, let us recall, Israel has only had access to the airspaces of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. This first sign of normalization with the region’s most economically powerful country will have substantial consequences for Israelis, a fact not sufficiently highlighted by the local media.

At present, an Israeli Muslim couple wishing to go on a pilgrimage to Mecca must shell out some $17,500, which is twice what a Palestinian couple from the West Bank would have to pay, as intermediaries on the Arab Israeli and Jordanian sides charge Arab Israelis commissions that are twice as high.

Additionally, all direct flights from Israel to Asia and Australia should be shortened by two hours.

This means cutting down on fuel expenses, the wear and tear of aircraft, and crew work time, resulting in lower ticket prices. Flying over Saudi Arabia should lead to a 10% reduction in ticket prices for the consumer.

Some companies that do not have their own planes and cannot travel more than five hours (such as Arkia and Israir) will now be able to offer new destinations.

It should be noted that currently, many flights between Israel and these Asian countries are forced to go over Russian airspace, which has been problematic since the start of the war with Ukraine.

Of course, freight planes will also benefit from these trip savings, which will result in lower costs for consumer goods; after all, the current global inflation is due to, among other factors, the massive increase in transportation costs.

Leading Asian and Pacific airlines that as of today do not fly to and over Israel are more likely to land at Ben Gurion Airport as well, increasing competition and allowing a new stopover or destination for travelers.

Moreover, it is estimated that even the cost of flights between Israel and Europe might go down as an indirect consequence, because carriers flying between the East and Europe would also enjoy cost-cutting benefits.

In conclusion, it is certain that Ben Gurion airport will see its traffic increase considerably. In fact, this is likely to have implications for the long-running plan to open a third international airport in Israel, presumably in the southern region.