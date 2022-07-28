Israel: Gas prices to drop in August, FM announces

These cuts will cost the state an estimated $103 million in the month of August

Prices of gasoline in Israel will fall on August 1, 2022, by roughly $0.37, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Thursday.

The gas price in Israel will fall from $2.36 per liter to $2.05, possibly even lower. The cost of a tank of gasoline for the average Israeli car will fall by almost $15.

The price of a barrel of oil has fallen 7 percent over the past month, according to Israel's Globes news.

The cut was only approved after Liberman convinced the Attorney General that this was not concerning the election but instead about alleviating the price rise in oil.

These cuts will cost the state an estimated $103 million in the month of August.

Additionally, the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) said on Wednesday it agreed to hike the prices at a rate of 8.6 percent instead of 9.6 percent.

In exchange, the Environmental Protection Ministry will allow greater use of natural gas at the Eshkol power station, according to The Times of Israel.

Energy prices, as well as gas prices, have been rising around the world as a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine - as Russia is a leading energy exporter.

In February alone, electricity prices rose by 5.7 percent.