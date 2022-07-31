Israel wants high-tech companies to invest outside of ‘the Tel Aviv State’

'The outskirts have unused potential, and must become independent of the 'Tel Aviv State''

Data recently published by the Israel Innovation Authority showed that Tel Aviv has 2,383 high-tech companies at the expense of peripheral cities in the north and south, struggling to develop in this sector.

The government set itself the national objective of increasing the rate of people employed in high tech roles to 15 percent by 2026.

At the same time, it is maneuvering to promote the establishment of high tech companies away from the county's bustling center - in areas known in Israel as 'the periphery.'

According to the report, Israel could benefit from investing in the periphery in various ways, stressing that it could solve the problem of the shortage of personnel in the high-tech sector and bring a solution to the problem of diversity within the population of workers.

Also, it could benefit not only the cities and their inhabitants but also the whole field.

This is the key to equal opportunities and the reduction of social gaps for the government, the report concluded.

According to the Israeli authorities, "the outskirts have unused potential, and must become independent of the 'Tel Aviv State'.”

Be'er Sheva, known as the 'capital of the Negev,' has for example important anchor points, including university centers such as Ben-Gurion University and the SCE - Shamoon College of Engineering, the Soroka Medical Center, and the Hi-Tech Park.

However, still few start-ups have been set up in the desert city.

A major national plan may be needed to encourage, develop, invest and lead to the establishment of high-tech companies outside the Tel Aviv bubble.

Particularly, significant tax incentives could encourage companies to leave the center of the country and invest in the periphery, The Jerusalem Post reported.