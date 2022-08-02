Despite high costs, Israelis are traveling

No less than 1,200,000 people passed through Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in the month of June

The prices of plane tickets exploded this summer in many places around the world, including Israel, while airports remain full of people after two years marked by Covid.

As a result, Israelis are seeking at all costs to find the "trick" to benefit from reduced prices to European or more distant destinations, even if it means transiting through countries such as Egypt or Jordan.

Today, a flight from Tel Aviv to London costs just under $1,500 – while with the same airline, the same flight from Jordan costs about half that, or $740. The difference is also displayed for flights to Rome: from Tel Aviv, the price is around $355 while from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, passengers will only pay $190.

A notable difference that would appeal to intrepid Israelis, who are ready to do anything, including traveling to countries they usually avoid, to reduce their expenses as the Jewish state’s cost of living continues to climb.

According to Dr. Daniel Guggenheim, an expert in economics, these exorbitant prices of plane tickets are the result of an "intentional and deliberate policy" of the airport authorities who did not do what was necessary to manage post-Covid departures.

"When demand exceeds supply, prices go up," he said, pointing out that Israel did not make efforts to offer an adequate and sufficient number of flights.

"At other airports, the policy is contrary to that of Israel and has allowed as many offers as requests," he added.

Guggenheim pointed out that the explanations put forward by the government to justify ticket prices – increase in kerosene, Covid – do nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of passengers, ready to pay any price to afford a vacation.

Joseph, a travel agent in the Israeli coastal city of Bat-Yam, confirmed that prices jumped dramatically, particularly this summer.

"Everything is expensive from Tel Aviv. I've never seen that. Even low-cost airlines are expensive," he lamented.

“Before, for Paris to Tel-Aviv, we paid ($560 to $615) with a suitcase in economy class, with the company El Al. Now, we sell tickets at $1000 for an economy seat and $3000 for a business seat.”

But for him, Israelis' plan B is not to go through Egypt or Jordan.

"I don't believe it. Israelis mainly go through Dubai to pay less when they want to go to Asia. There are not many flights,” Joseph said.

“There is the Royal Jordanian company to go to New York or Chicago. An Egyptian company will carry out some European connections, but in general, Israelis are afraid to use these companies. I do not believe that the passage by Jordan or Egypt is a strong tendency.”

Despite soaring prices, airlines are always ready to offer all possible and unimaginable options to reap maximum profits.