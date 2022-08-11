Israeli shekel gains against dollar, euro

Israel's currency has best performance against dollar since April

Israel's currency, the shekel, continues to strengthen against the dollar and the euro.

On Thursday, the American currency was trading at around 3.26 shekels and the Euro at 3.35 shekels -- a decrease of almost one percent and about 0.38 percent compared to the representative rates Wednesday night.

The strengthening of the shekel comes even after security and political instability, when a military operation was conducted in the south of the country and when there is a transitional government in Israel.

In the first half of 2022, the shekel was one of the world's weakest-performing currencies, depreciating against 20 out of the 23 major coins. But in July, the situation changed and the Israeli currency strengthened against all 23 of the world's major currencies.

"The shekel is always going to follow the behavior and the forecast of what and how people are going to spend," said Debbie Battat, a lecturer on new venture capital at Shenkar College in Ramat Gan.

The last time the shekel was this strong against the dollar was back in April.

The strengthening of the shekel against the dollar comes amid a continuing Wall Street recovery after entering bear market territory and data published on Wednesday showing that US inflation is lower than expected.