Israeli ministers approve aid to Gaza border towns

Package includes immediate assistance and compensation for residents of communities near the Strip

An approval of immediate aid to Gaza border communities was given the greenlight on Sunday after the latest round of fighting with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

The package by Israeli government ministers includes immediate assistance and compensation for residents of towns close to the Gaza Strip.

The compensation covers the three days before this round of violence when movement restrictions imposed by the Israeli army in anticipation of an attack on the border left many towns effectively in lockdown.

The plan also includes prioritization and advancement of payments covering expenses that local authorities were required to spend during the fighting.

“This government will not disappear from their lives as soon as the firing stops. We have sat with the local authority heads from the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip and the package being submitted today is the result of working with them,” a statement read.

The plan also includes assistance to bolster communication systems and emergency electrical systems as well as adding more mobile bomb shelters.