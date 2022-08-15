Israel arrests three suspects in 'large-scale' money laundering probe

Investigation was launched on suspicion of 'laundering tens of millions of shekels'

Israeli authorities said on Monday they arrested three suspects as part of an investigation into "large-scale fraud" against the French treasury, including laundering of millions of euros via cryptocurrencies.

The probe is conducted in cooperation with the French police and Europol. The Israeli police said that "three main suspects" were arrested, while "a number of others" were detained for questioning.

According to the joint statement by the Israel Tax Authority and police, the investigation has been going on for months on suspicion of systematically laundering money.

"The investigation focused on the suspicion of large-scale fraud against the state treasury in France that was carried out from Israel, and the theft of millions of euros and the laundering of the funds by converting it into cryptocurrency," the statement said.

Some of the money "originated from crimes committed abroad, while using digital currencies on various platforms in order to obscure and disguise the identity of the owners and the movement of the money", the statement added, but did not disclose the suspects’ identities.

Read more about cryptocurrency in our Explainer: Cryptocurrency and how it works.

In recent years, several Franco-Israelis were arrested by the Israeli authorities for fraud.

In December 2021, Israel extradited two Franco-Israelis accused of fraud and suspected of having obtained money from companies and private individuals under cover, in particular, promoting medical research projects linked to Covid-19.

In September 2020, another Franco-Israeli was sentenced in France to seven years in prison for impersonating the former French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in order to steal dozens of thousands of euros.