Israel's inflation rate jumps to new 14-year high of 5.2%

Soaring cost of living takes center stage as election looms

Israel's annual consumer price index (CPI) rose to a higher than expected rate of 5.2 percent in July, the most since October 2008 and following a 4.4 percent rate in June, as more aggressive interest rate hikes loom and keep the soaring cost of living center stage ahead of an election in November.

The CPI rose by 1.1 percent in July from June, led by gains in transport, housing rentals and fresh fruit, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

The Bank of Israel meets next Monday and is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by another half point to 1.75 percent after a similar move a month ago. Policymakers have previously raised the rate from 0.1 percent in April and a rate of around 3 percent is expected by next year in a bid to clamp down on inflation.

Israeli authorities blamed much of the inflation spike on supply chain disruptions, gains in oil and other commodities prices and a weaker shekel, as well as rising domestic demand and a full-employment economy with wage pressures in most private sector industries.

The jobless rate rose to 3.7 percent in July from 3.4 percent in June, official data showed on Monday.

Inflation in Israel is still far below rates of 8.5 percent and 8.9 percent in the United States and Euro bloc, respectively, but with prices rising rapidly and anger among Israelis growing, the issue of cost of living is a main one for candidates running in the November 1 general election.