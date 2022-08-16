Israel’s economy shows growth in second quarter of 2022

Private consumption expenditure increased by 10.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022

Two years since the devastation of global economies caused by the Covid pandemic, Israel’s economy showed strong growth in the second quarter of 2022, registering an increase of 6.8 percent compared to the previous quarter, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

The growth came after a 2.7 percent drop in the first quarter of this year, and eases fears that the Israeli economy could slip into recession.

Israel’s CBS noted that due to the return to normal life after social and economic lockdowns in response to Covid, the industries of hospitality, catering, air transport, and tourism contributed significantly to the increase of the Jewish state’s GDP in the second quarter.

This is important information that the Bank of Israel relies on to discuss interest rates next week, and comes on top of the recent rise in the country’s consumer price index.

GDP per capita increased by 4.5 percent at an annual rate. In the first half of 2022, GDP increased by 4.8 percent, compared to an increase of 6.1 percent in the first half and 12.5 percent in the second half of 2021.

Private consumption expenditure grew by 10.4 percent in the second quarter of this year, and by 4.4 percent on an annual basis. Private consumption per capita increased by 8 percent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter.

Imports of goods and services also increased by 3.5 percent.