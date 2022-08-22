Bank of Israel delivers biggest rate hike in 20 years at 0.75%

Move comes amid fastest inflation since 2008 and strong economic growth

Israel's central bank on Monday increased the interest rate by the most in 20 years amid rapidly rising inflation and a strong domestic economy.

The monetary committee headed by Prof. Amir Yaron, governor of the Bank of Israel, raised its benchmark from 1.25 percent to 2 percent -- an increase of 0.75 percent.

It is the most aggressive rate hike since June 2002 and marks the fourth rate hike since April, which began at a historical low of 0.1 percent.

The move comes as inflation rises at the fastest rate since 2008 and as Israel's economy strengthens to pre-pandemic levels.

Israel's GDP grew at an annualized 6.8 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The central bank predicts economic growth of 5 percent in 2022 and an inflation rate of 4.5 percent, above the annual target of between 1 to 3 percent. In 2023, the central bank forecasts a cooling down of the inflation rate to 2.4 percent.

The annual inflation rate in July jumped to 5.2 percent from 4.4 percent in June -- the highest level since October 2008.

"Economic activity remains strong and alongside the red-hot inflation figures for July, the risks are skewed to a 75 basis point rate hike," Liam Peach, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, was quoted as saying by Reuters last week.