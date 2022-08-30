Israel: Gas prices to drop Wednesday night but less than expected

The price will reach its lowest in over a year

Israel’s Finance Ministry announced Tuesday morning that it had decided to lower the price of gasoline by $0.06 to $0.09, which is a less substantial drop than that of $0.09 to $0.12 as initially planned.

This reduction, the exact amount of which will be announced later today, will take effect at midnight on Wednesday. Despite the reduction being lower than expected, it will, however, bring the cost per liter to its lowest level in more than a year.

It will become the second gasoline price cut in the past two months, reducing the prices in total by almost $0.60.

The price discount is the result of the government lowering the excise tax on gasoline, first announced by Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman in April, and lower crude oil prices, which have been declining globally since early June.

The current price is $1.99 per liter of self-service gasoline. The price of gas reached its peak in June at $2.44 per liter.

The measure was announced amid the global energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and international sanctions imposed against Moscow in response to its aggression.

According to recent polls, the cost of living is expected to be one of the main issues for Israeli voters in the upcoming elections in November.