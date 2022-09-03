Israel’s fortunes: Increasingly rich, fewer high-tech bosses

The 100 richest Israelis are now worth around $274 billion, more than half of the country's GDP

Miriam Adelson, the widow of Israeli-American real estate tycoon Sheldon Edelson, retained her top spot in the Forbes list of Israel's richest people, revealed Friday, with an estimated fortune of $27.5 billion.

After a year marked by numerous crises, the owner of the Las Vegas Sands casinos – like most of the great fortunes of the planet – experienced significant losses since her fortune was estimated at $33.9b in 2021.

Owner of the daily newspaper Israel Hayom, Eyal Ofer, was ahead of another real estate tycoon with a fortune estimated at $15.4b.

It was the industrialist of Russian origin Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor, who notably chairs the World Holocaust Remembrance Forum, who completed the podium with a fortune estimated at $14.3b.

The owner of the Russian group Acron, which produces mineral fertilizers, made a significant jump in the ranking since his fortune was estimated at $4.6b in 2021, and he was ranked only eleventh. Kantor notably benefited from the recent surge in commodity prices, seeing his fortune triple.

According to Forbes, despite crises that shook the world economy this year – between rising inflation and interest rates, the prolonged consequences of Covid, and the war in Ukraine, among others – the overall wealth of the 100 richest people in Israel increased by about 10 percent compared to 2021.

The 100 richest Israelis are now worth around $274b, more than half of the country's GDP. Over the past eight years, the wealth of the wealthiest in Israel soared by 130 percent.

However, the various crises hit the high-tech sector hard. Tech billionaires, who made up nearly half of Forbes' list last year, make up just a third this year.