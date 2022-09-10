H&M launches online sales website in Israel

The prices are higher, and the selection is more limited than on sites abroad

The famous Swedish clothing chain H&M launched its long-awaited website on Tuesday in Israel to the delight of customers.

However, the prices are higher, and the selection is more limited than on sites abroad.

For example, an oversized shirt dress costs roughly $30 in Israel, while in London, it will be sold for $20, in France $19 and in Turkey $17. Boots, sold for almost $90 in Israel, are worth $46 on the London site, $49 in Turkey and $50 in France.

At the same time, in the dresses section of the Israeli website, 146 items are offered, while on the British website, there are 645, in Turkey, 570 and France, no less than 1,682.

Regarding women's shoes, the selection in Israel is also more limited, with only 49 items, against 140 items in Turkey and up to 423 items in France.

On the site, children's and baby clothes are offered, as well as a "home" tab and a "men's" tab, but the differences in price and choice remain compared to other countries.

In the "men's" category, only 658 items are offered, while in the US, there are 2,135, in Turkey 1,221, and in France, 2,613.

Delivery in Israel will cost roughly $10 for purchases under $58 and will be free for orders over that amount. Returning purchases will be made possible via the brand’s store locations in Israel, or through mailed packages.