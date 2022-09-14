Israel: Nearly 1 in 10 Tel Aviv residents is a millionaire - study

Tel Aviv has 2,260 people worth over $10 million, 118 people with more than $100 million, and 12 billionaires

A new study released Tuesday by Henley & Partners, which tracks trends in private wealth migration around the world, found that 42,400 millionaires live in Israel’s coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Among them, the “white city” has 2,260 people who have a fortune of more than $10 million, 118 residents have more than $100 million, and 12 are billionaires.

The megalopolis was ranked second in the list of the five richest cities in the Middle East – according to the number of millionaires who live there – only behind Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi ranked third, Qatar’s Doha fourth, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia fifth.

The report also noted that New York City, the most populous city in the United States, was the world’s wealthiest city with the most millionaires and billionaires.

Society defines a millionaire as someone who owns assets worth $1 million or more, including cash, savings accounts, and investments in stocks, government bonds, and mutual funds.

New York is home to 345,600 millionaires – including 737 millionaires with a net worth of $100 million or more – and 59 billionaires, as of June 30, 2022.

Japan’s Tokyo ranked second with 304,900 millionaire residents and 12 billionaires, followed by England’s London, the western US city of San Francisco, and Singapore.

Other US cities that made the list of the world’s 20 richest cities included Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston – all in the top 10 – as well as Dallas, ranked at 18. Houston made the most progress from last year, jumping four spots.