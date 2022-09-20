What are supermarket anti-inflation promotions worth?

Large stores have been struggling for several weeks to avoid rising prices as much as possible

Faced with rising prices, everyone has their own strategy. To seduce consumers, and keep their current customers, the giants of mass distribution multiply special promotions and anti-inflation operations.

But what are they worth, and which ones are the most interesting to preserve its purchasing power?

A battle to the penny

Supermarkets have been struggling for several weeks to avoid rising prices as much as possible. And the battle between discount brands is tough.

At Lidl, for example, the focus is on the layout of products as well as their origin. The German giant claims that 72 percent of its catalog is of France origin and takes care of its image in advertising spots.

At Action, the strategy is quite different. To attract more consumers to the shelves of its 665 Action stores located in France, the company does not multiply ads in loudspeakers or large promotional posters.

The Dutchman, on the other hand, does his utmost to maintain the lowest prices and continues to offer a selection of products for less than 1 euro.

Blocking prices: a good deal?

At Carrefour, the promise is to block the prices of basic necessities. The 10 coffee capsules remain at 99 cents, and the pack of 43 layers does not exceed the bar of 7 euros. For 100 days, the prices of 100 private label items will not increase to allow households to hold the back-to-school and relieve their wallets.

Not enough for consumer associations, who regret that foods heavily affected by inflation (such as pasta, oil or butter) are not included in this list.

It's all about balancing the efforts that retailers are willing to make to trim their margins, and their desire to retain an increasingly volatile clientele.

Vouchers and targeted promotions: a real anti-inflation solution?

On Leclerc's side, it is proposed to reimburse the price increase in the form of vouchers. More than 200 products are affected. Having tested the operation, the TF1 teams received for a basket of 50 euros a voucher of one cent!

At Lidl, consumers will be able to enjoy a 5 percent discount to use on their groceries on a monthly basis. A good way according to the distributor to allow them to save money, and especially to gain new members of their loyalty program (400,000 in a month according to the latest figures communicated).

More than the race for anti-inflation promotions, it is clear how groups are especially engaged in fierce competition to attract as many customers as possible. And especially at a period as strategic as the start of the school year, which represents a considerable part of the turnover generated by large retail companies.

The choice of consumers will therefore be based on the propensity of retailers to keep prices as low as possible, whether it is only a communication stunt or a real commitment to fight against the high cost of living.