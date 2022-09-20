Israel to compensate residents of Gaza border region

'Resilience shown by the residents of the Gaza border region deserves not only appreciation, but also action'

Compensation was approved on Tuesday by the Israeli parliament’s Finance Committee for residents and business owners of the Gaza Strip border region who were affected by the outburst of fighting between Israel and the enclave’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) last month.

Israel launched its Operation “Breaking Dawn” military offensive campaign against PIJ targets from August 5-8.

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement that compensation for southern Israel residents would also include movement restrictions imposed on localities in the days leading up to the fighting.

The regulations provide a broad response to the indirect damages suffered by Gaza border residents during the conflict.

“The resilience shown by the residents of the Gaza border region deserves not only appreciation, but action," Lapid said.

"I thank the Finance Committee and MK Nira Shpak for their determined, professional work to provide a response for both communities and businesses in the region.”

The package, which was originally approved by government ministers in August, also includes assistance to bolster communication systems and emergency electrical systems as well as adding more mobile bomb shelters.