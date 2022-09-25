Israel's challenges in the new year: economy and society

i24NEWS journalists weigh in

With Israelis celebrate Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, on Sunday evening, the Jewish state will have to negotiate several turning points in the coming months that may prove decisive for its future, whether in the political, diplomatic, military, societal or economic fields. What follows is a brief overview of the major issues facing the Jewish state by i24NEWS journalists.

COST OF LIVING

By now it is a well-known refrain: we pay much more in Israel than elsewhere. Rising prices are becoming increasingly unbearable for an ever greater proportion of Israelis. The strengthening of the shekel could have lowered the prices of imported products, "could" being the operative word. In a market where competition is weak, inflation and the rise in interest rates in recent months have not helped to reduce household bills. This was a stated priority of the new government, but it is proving to be an uphill battle, and the authorities appear helpless.

For David Neeman, a journalist specializing in economics, Israel will have to contain the impact of global inflation on the country, at the risk of seeing prices continue to soar. However, he remains optimistic.

"Israel's advantage lies in its monetary leeway acquired thanks to the budgetary rigor which has been in place for twenty years," he explains.

“Israel has a very low debt ratio compared to the West, the pandemic notwithstanding. Dollar reserves are full, the shekel is very strong, and interest rates are lower than in the US, so the Bank of Israel can raise rates if inflation ever gets out of control,” he adds.

Meanwhile, many Israelis are leaving the country, angered by the cost of living. The number of departures remains marginal but they reveal a very real disarray.

REAL ESTATE

Real estate remains the favorite topic of conversation among Israelis. The inexorable rise in prices is a central concern for those who fear that they will never be able to acquire property. The supply is infinitely lower than the demand and the acceleration of housing construction will become a national priority, while the population continues to grow and its needs will therefore increase.

TRANSPORT

The launch of the first light rail line in Tel Aviv, scheduled for the end of November, is a game changer and, supposedly, a sign of things to come. The project's express purpose is to decongest the central region, plagued by monster traffic jams.

Neeman points out that "a lot has already been done in the field of transport in recent years," not least an extension of the train lines planned to Kyriat Shmona in the north, and to Eilat in the south. In the meantime, the traffic jams, which affect the whole country, are "the scourge of Israelis' everyday life," and therefore "undermine their productivity."

HIGH TECH

The prospects for high tech, the main driver of the country's economy in the past decade, are rather good and continue to justify the moniker of Start-Up Nation, despite the crisis that the sector experienced before the summer. According to Fleur Sitruk, editor-in-chief of i24NEWS' Innov'Nation magazine, "next year holds great opportunities for investors in Israel, especially with regard to the so-called 'seeds,' or nascent startups, because the global crisis resulted in the stabilization of the market and the readjustment of the value ​​of the hithertofore overvalued companies."

While 2022 got off to a slower start than 2021, which had reached record levels in terms of investment, Israeli companies still raised nearly $10 billion in the first half of the year.

“The sectors that are on the rise are of course still cybersecurity, fintech, IoT (the "internet of things") and food tech. We are also seeing the emergence of a new field that is growing exponentially: 'climate tech' (sustainable innovation), with more than 700 specialized companies, confirming the ability of Israeli high-tech to adapt to the new challenges of the global economy," Sitruk adds.

INEQUALITY

Israel has seen an unprecedented economic boom over the past decade, linked in particular to the great success of the high-tech sector and substantial investments. The country has nearly 107,000 millionaires out of a population of 9.7 million (one for every 90!), but must also deal with growing social inequalities, considered to be among the highest in the world.

Half of the population earn on average only 57,900 shekels per year (16,930 euros) while the richest 10% of the country earn 1,096,300 shekels (320,700 euros), or 19 times more.

"There is a high-tech powerhouse whose employees are earning a very good living and the rest of the economy, apart from a few sectors here and there, is lagging behind, especially in terms of remuneration which does not keep pace with the rise in the cost of living," notes Dror Even-Sapir.

THE ARAB COMMUNITY

Violence in the Arab community remains a matter of great concern. 126 murders were recorded in 2021 and the figures are expected to be similar in 2022. In addition to the tragedies for the families of the victims and the appalling reality that it contains, this violence also reveals the existence of powerful criminal organizations in Israel that act with total impunity. The authorities are for the moment the helpless witnesses of this disastrous spectacle. And until this violence is checked, crime will continue to thrive.

"Internal violence has not been curbed and is endemic," Even-Sapir says. "It's hard to see how this could not have repercussions on the rest of Israeli society," he adds.

NEW RUSSIAN ALYAH

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had direct repercussions on Israel: the country has already taken in 24,000 Russian immigrants, most of them opposed to the war, who have benefited from the law of return to settle in the Jewish state. Israel also took in 19,000 Ukrainians, many of whom only obtained refugee status, not nationality.

“Paradoxically, it is mainly Jews from Russia who come to Israel,” notes Pierre Klochendler, correspondent for i24NEWS.

“With the partial mobilization announced last week, Israel expects a new wave of immigration from Russia in the weeks and months to come,” he explains.

The Jewish state is now responsible for absorbing these large waves, even if this is hardly novel after the ultimately successful integration of nearly a million Jews from the former Soviet Union in the 1990s. Jerusalem now has the responsibility of guaranteeing Russian Jews who so desire the possibility of making aliyah, as the Jewish Agency in Moscow is subject to a Kremlin clampdown.

Above all, Israel must continue its balancing act of condemning Russian abuses in Ukraine while cajoling its diplomatic relations with Moscow, in order to continue bringing Jews out of the country, and to guarantee its freedom of action against Iranian and pro-Iranian forces in Syria.

CULTURE

Amid this flurry of challenges, a positive vibe issues forth from a film released earlier this month that will represent the country at the Oscars. "Cinema Sabaya" by director Orit Fouks Rotem features eight women, four Jews and four Arabs, who take part in a film course. Their interactions reflect with disconcerting realism and without a trace of Manichaean binaries, the complexity of the Israeli reality, made up of paradoxes, conflicts and humanity.

"Cinema Sabaya" is a joyful and important film that offers an intelligent perspective, one that's tethered to reality and far removed from crude anti-Israeli clichés; it is a rare object of tenderness, finesse, directness. Which is to say, many ingredients that Jews celebrating Rosh Hashana are hoping to sample in their celebratory meal in order to afford the year to come a truly special flavor.

Shana tova.