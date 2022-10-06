Israel's central bank chief: Country 'likely to avoid a recession'

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate five times since April to a decade high of 2.75 percent

Israel will likely avoid a recession, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday, adding that growth will be stronger than in the United States and Europe.

Yaron continued that Israel’s aggressive interest rate hiking cycle - aimed at lowering inflation - was at a "well advanced" stage, with price pressures starting to ease and inflation hopefully moving back into its target range next year.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate five times since April to a decade high of 2.75 percent from 0.1 percent - the last two moves in late August and this past Monday being 75 basis points.

After hitting a 14-year high of 5.2 percent in July, Israel's inflation rate eased to 4.6 percent in August. Still, it remained well above an official annual target of 1 percent to 3 percent and almost half the United States and Europe's levels.

The rate "is in the range that is basically restrictive, and it probably will need to go above three percent, or what I call three plus, in order to get inflation back towards the center of the target," Yaron stated.

Photo by Flash90 Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, on April 11, 2022.

Bank of Israel economists forecast 4.6 percent inflation in 2022, reaching 2.5 percent in 2023. Yaron said most of the reduction would be in the second half of the second quarter and into the summer.

"It takes a while for these things to take effect, but we believe this is the right magnitude (of rates) for the Israeli economy right now," he said.

Yaron said that while "front-loading" interest rate rises is "painful" to mortgage holders and others, it will avoid more significant pain down the road, adding: "It will actually help avoid the need for higher interest rates."