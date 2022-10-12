Tel Aviv at risk of housing bubble, UBS warns

According to the report, housing prices in Tel Aviv nearly tripled between 2001 and 2017

A housing bubble has developed in Israel's coastal Tel Aviv, according to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2022, marking the first time that the central city has entered the index as a "bubble risk."

"Higher mortgage rates and stretched affordability did cause a brief period of correction, but by 2019, the market was back in another explosive phase of price growth," the report stated.

It continued that between mid-2021 and mid-2022, prices climbed by a whopping 18 percent, the highest rate since 2010.

According to Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics, the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the city in 2020 was $2,064 and continued rising during the early stages of the Covid pandemic.

Tel Aviv was marked as 1.59, with numbers over 1.5 meaning the city was at risk for a real estate bubble.

The Israeli city came eighth in the ranking of highest bubble risks, falling behind Toronto, Frankfurt, Zurich, Munich, Hong Kong, Vancouver and Amsterdam. Tokyo and Miami come after Tel Aviv to round out the top ten.

In 2021, Tel Aviv was named the most expensive city in the world to live in by the global research group The Economist Intelligence Unit, topping Paris, Shanghai and New York City.

According to the EIU report, Tel Aviv experienced steep hikes in groceries and transport. Additionally, alcohol prices in the coastal city were the second highest in the world.

In June 2022, global consultancy firm ECA International ranked Tel Aviv the sixth most expensive city globally.