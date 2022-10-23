Israel's November 1 election to cost $22 per voter

The calculation is based on the number of potential voters during the time the budget was prepared - 6,788,804

Israel's November 1 elections will have a budget of roughly $151 million, according to the Knesset's (Israeli parliament) Finance Committee on Sunday.

This costs the voter around $22, a calculation based on the number of potential voters during the time the budget was prepared - 6,788,804.

Around $43 million - 28 percent of the budget - will be allocated to poll workers' salaries, and another $6.5 million will be spent on Covid-related precautions. However, the announcement did not detail what that ensues.

The polling stations will be operated by over 60,000 officials, as well as over 70,000 polling committee members.

This budget does not include the Central Elections Committee's 2022 budget, which amounts to a little less than $13 million and was approved in November 2021.

The Finance Committee said in the statement that this year's proposal was lower than last year's elections due to lower Covid-related costs. The March 2021 elections had $66 million saved for pandemic expenses.

A Finance Ministry representative told the committee it was "quite difficult to make substantial changes in the budget that the committee requested" as it was presented nine days before the November 1 election.

The director general of the election committee, Orli Ades, apologized for submitting the budget so close to the elections and stated that this was due to the tight schedule the committee was facing.

In June, the Israel Democracy Institute stated that Israel's economy would suffer a cost of nearly $840 million due to the elections, the fifth since 2019.

Election day - a paid day off in Israel - will cost almost $435 million.