'This place here is the energy and economic future of the State of Israel'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited the Karish gas platform on Sunday to see the production process which began on Wednesday.

The tour comes after after Thursday's signing ceremony of the U.S.-brokered maritime border agreement with Lebanon.

During his visit, Lapid claimed that the field in Israeli-controlled waters of the eastern Mediterranean held the country's "energy and economic future."

"Gas production from the Karish field will lower energy costs in Israel, make Israel a regional energy supplier and help Europe take on its energy crisis," he said.

The prime minister added that natural gas from Karish will help reduce the cost of living in Israel.

Lapid spoke with Shaul Tzemach, the national director of the energy group Energean, the London-listed company which extracts gas from the Karish and Tanin fields. The company launched natural gas production at the site on Wednesday, after receiving the green light from the Israeli government.

Kobi Gideon/GPO Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid (R) conducts a security tour of the Karish gas platform in Israeli-controlled waters of the eastern Mediterranean, October 30, 2022.

"We have delivered a landmark project that brings competition to the Israeli gas market, enhances security of energy supply in the eastern Mediterranean, and brings affordable, clean energy that will replace coal-fired power generation," the CEO of the company, Mathios Rigas, said Wednesday in a press release.

The Karish field will supply the domestic market, but will also increase Israeli exports by releasing part of the gas from the Leviathan and Tamar platforms which are connected to an undersea gas pipeline between southern Israel and northern Egypt.

From Egypt, Israeli gas can be liquefied and then transported by boat to Europe, which is seeking to diversify its supplies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.