Israel: Election morning spending in 2022 higher than previous years

There was a sharp increase in credit card purchases during the morning of Israel's 2022 elections compared to previous years, according to Hebrew news reports.

Between 7 a.m., when the polls opened on Tuesday, and noon, there was a 38 percent increase in Israeli spending compared to the 2021 elections.

Israelis spent roughly $113 million via credit cards during that time period in 2022 compared to the $82 thousand that was spent during the March 2021 elections.

In March 2020, total expenditures reached only $58 thousand. The spending was lowest during the April 2019 elections at $56 thousand.

According to the data, the busiest period was right before noon, with over 11,500 transactions per minute.

"The jump in spending compared to the last election, which took place a year and a half ago, reflects the continued growth in the use of credit cards and digital wallets as convenient and common means of payment for Israelis," an official from Shiva banking service told Channel 12.

Another explanation provided for the high spending given was the weather forecast, as the possibility of rain in the afternoon encouraged Israelis to leave the house in the morning.

Yet, voter turnout hasn't been impacted, and it has, in fact, improved. As of 10 a.m., 15.9 percent of Israelis went to the polls, the highest rate by that point in time since 1981. And, as of noon, it was reported to be at 28.4 percent, the highest figure since 1999.

