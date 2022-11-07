Energean discovers more gas off Israel

According to the company’s preliminary estimates, Zeus holds 13.3 billion cubic meters of gas

Oil and gas drilling company Energean announced on Monday that it made another discovery at its Zeus exploration off the coast of Israel.

According to the company’s preliminary estimates, Zeus holds 13.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, with Energean still analyzing results.

The company focused on eastern Mediterranean offshore gas exploitation also said that it upgraded the neighboring Athena discovery, which was announced in May. The initial reports said it held 8 bcm but after further analysis by the reserve auditor DeGolyer & MacNaughton the discovery was upgraded to 11.75 bcm.

Athena could be linked to the floating production and storage vessel (FPSO) that the company uses to send gas to the Israeli market from the Karish gas field, which has been long disputed over with Lebanon.

Earlier in October, the two countries that are officially at war, signed the historic maritime agreement mediated by the U.S., which saw Beirut acknowledging the Karish field as part of Israel’s territorial waters. Lebanon in turn received full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir nearby.