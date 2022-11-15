Israel’s inflation rate rises to 5.1% in October

Housing prices jumped by 1.1 percent in August-September

Israel’s inflation rate rose to 5.1 percent in October from 4.6 percent over the last 12 months in September, the Jewish state's Central Bureau of States announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) also jumped by 0.6 percent, which exceeded economists’ expectations.

The most significant surge was a 4.1 percent rise in fresh fruit and vegetable prices, with overall food prices rising by one percent. Clothing and footwear prices rose by four percent, while transport costs rose by 0.6 percent.

Housing prices, which are not included in the CPI, jumped by 1.1 percent in August-September. The overall rise is now standing at nearly 20 percent in a year.

The Bank of Israel is expected to take action by raising the key rate by 0.75 percentage points next Monday. The bank has previously raised its benchmark rate to 2.75 percent from 0.1 percent in April, which led to the 14-year high inflation of 5.2 percent in July.

High cost of living remains one of the main issues that worries Israelis, according to opinion polls conducted prior to the recent general elections.