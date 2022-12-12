Victoria's Secret launches online store in Israel

The lingerie brand is postponing the opening of its offline stores in Israel until September 2023

Lingerie brand Victoria's Secret launched its official Hebrew website on Monday via Israeli design and marketing giant Delta.

The U.S. company also announced that it is postponing the opening of its offline stores in Israel to September 2023. Delta's investment in the brand over the first five years is estimated to be around $19.4 million.

"Between 2023 and 2025, we plan to open 10 Victoria's Secret branches in Israel," said Anat Bogner, CEO of Delta Israel.

The website will sell bras, underwear, and nightwear, as well as branded fragrances and body care products and gift sets. Free delivery will be provided for purchases over $58.

Sizes ranging from XS to XXL will be offered for pajamas and lingerie products. Bras will be priced between $49 and $107, underwear between $13 and $37, pajamas and lingerie between $57 and $125, perfumes between $26 and $100, and body care products between $13 and $32.

However, the Christmas collection will not be offered for online purchase, as well as the PINK brand for teenage girls, which will only become available in Israel in a few months.