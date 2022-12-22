Rami Levy calls on government authorities to remove the numerous taxes which weigh on the products

Rami Levy, the owner of a discount supermarket chain that bears his name, said on Wednesday that excessive government regulation is the main cause of Israel's high cost of living.

In an interview with Hebrew media, the tycoon claimed that excessive government intervention is the reason why prices for basic consumer goods in Israel are up to 30 percent higher than in other OECD member countries. This is also, he says, the reason why prices have risen rapidly over the past year.

"There are tariffs and taxes that shouldn't exist. Once they remove them, it will create more competition and allow freer import," Levy said.

"Prices will drop sharply because the economy will be free. At the end of the day, prices here are 30 percent higher than in other OECD countries, and all because the state burdens us with regulations and taxes,” he hammered during the Ynet interview.

In recent months, almost every major food manufacturer and importer in Israel has been announcing price increases for retailers with increasing frequency, hikes that ultimately trickle down to Israeli consumers.

"We are not fighting with anyone, we are just making sure to give our customers the cheapest prices. We have not increased the price of any product," Levy assured. The grocer chain owner also blamed his company's declining gross margin on the series of discounts he offered to customers during the Jewish holidays in September.

“It is true that during the holidays we offered a lot of offers and discounts, and that is why our gross margin went down. We are the only ones who saw their gross margin go down because we lowered the prices. But if that's what it takes to strengthen the foundation of my business, which is the customers, then so be it," he said.