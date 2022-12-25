Bank of Israel approves establishment of new bank

'Bank Esh Israel' is second new bank approved in Israel this year with the last bank establishment prior to that occurring more than 40 years ago

The Bank of Israel announced on Sunday the approval of a new financial institution to be called Bank Esh Israel.

Yair Avidan, supervisor of banks, said that the inspection process was completed for the establishment of "Esh" and thus Governor of the Bank of Israel, Professor Amir Yaron, granted the entrepreneurial team a conditional license to establish the bank and permits to control the bank.

The management team of Yuval Aloni, Nir Tzuk, Alex Libernet and Alon Shine were given the license and former chairman of the Israel Real Estate Authority, Professor Shmuel Hauser, was granted the holding permit. Hauser is expected to become chairman of the new bank.

Bank of Israel spokesperson The 'Bank Esh Israel' management team with Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron (3rd from L) and 'Esh' Chairman of the Board Shmuel Hauser (4th from L).

"We are excited to receive the bank's license. We have a long way to go. The uniqueness of our bank is the synergy between technology and banking," Hauser said. "This is a groundbreaking Israeli technology, which allows for extraordinary operational efficiency that will be passed on directly to customers. This will be reflected in attractive interest rates, fee-free services, without subscription fees, and without preconditions such as salary transfer."

Yaron called the "Esh" entrepreneurs "diverse" and "bringing strengths in different fields." Yaron added that the announcement of a new bank in Israel "constitutes confidence in the Israeli economy and the banking system and its supervision."

It is the second new bank approved in recent years following the establishment in January of the fully digital bank One Zero (previously First Digital Bank). One Zero was the first Israeli bank established in more than 40 years -- Bank Leumi group was established in 1902, Hapaolim group in 1921, Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank group in 1923, Discount Bank group in 1935 and First International Bank group in 1975.