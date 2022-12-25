Israel exports to reach record of more than $160 billion in 2022

'Despite the shocks experienced by the world economy in 2022 and in the Covid years that preceded it… Israeli exports managed to meet the challenges facing it'

Israeli exports increased over 10 percent, reaching a record level of at least $160 billion in 2022, the country's Economy Ministry said on Sunday.

Exports, some 30 percent of Israel's economic activity, were $144 billion in 2021 when services overtook goods as the country's main export for the first time. The ministry said that total exports could top $165 billion in 2022 if the pace over the year's first three quarters was maintained. Israel's economy is forecast to grow some 6 percent this year but just 3 percent in 2023.

In 2022, led by high-tech exports such as programming and research and development, services will likely account for 51 percent of total exports, the ministry said. In addition, the ministry recorded a significant increase in the export of chemicals and chemical industry products (55 percent), diamonds (41 percent) and electrical and mechanical equipment (18 percent).

Israel's leading export destination countries for 2022 were the U.S., the UK, China, India, Ireland and the Netherlands. The UK saw a 113 percent growth of exports, Ireland 115 percent and the Philippines 181 percent.

"Despite the shocks experienced by the world economy in 2022 and in the Covid years that preceded it… Israeli exports managed to meet the challenges facing it," said the Director General of the Economy and Industry Ministry and Director of the Foreign Trade Administration, Ohad Cohen.

"The Economy and Industry Ministry will continue to help Israeli companies expand their existing global activities, alongside breaking into new markets through the establishment of trade agreements with new partners and strengthening and developing relations with existing partners."