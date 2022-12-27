Pret A Manger to open stores in Israel

Questions remain however as to whether the British coffee and sandwich shop can succeed in the tough Israeli market

Another foreign restaurant chain is set to open in Israel and this time around it is the British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger.

Israelis can expect to see more than 40 branches open up across the country throughout the next decade following the deal with the Israeli fashion chain Fox, which will hold 75 percent of the new venture. Also on board is Yarzin Sella, an Israeli high-end food service company.

Questions remain however as to whether Pret A Manger will succeed in Israel where other foreign chains have not.

The food and beverage options for Israelis are also increasing in addition to Pret A Manger, with Texas-based retail convenience store 7-Eleven opening its first store in Israel next month at Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Street. Dozens of additional 7-Eleven branches are planned in the coming years.

Starbucks tried to enter the Israeli market but did not find success -- opening in 2001 with six locations in Tel Aviv before shuttering in 2003. The popular coffee chain did return temporarily last year with a pop-up store at Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Center.

Israel is home to many highly-rated cafes and restaurants. Is there room for Pret A Manger? That remains to be seen and ultimately will depend on the preferences of Israeli consumers.