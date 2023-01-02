Bank of Israel hikes interest rate, highest since 2008

'The Israeli economy is recording strong economic activity, accompanied by a tight labor market and an increase in the inflation environment'

The Bank of Israel raised the interest rate by 0.5 percent on Monday, bringing it to its highest since 2008.

Israel’s seventh such interest rate hike since April 2022 - when policymakers began raising the rate from 0.1 percent - now has it sitting at 3.75 percent. The increased rates are an attempt to try to curb inflation - which remains at roughly 5.3 percent as of November, another highest since 2008.

"The Israeli economy is recording strong economic activity, accompanied by a tight labor market and an increase in the inflation environment," the central bank said in a statement as the main reasons for lifting the lending rate.

The Bank of Israel predicts 3 percent inflation in the new year, an increase from its October forecast of 2.5 percent. At the end of 2023, the interest rate is expected to be 4 percent.

Additionally, the bank noted that housing prices have increased at a much higher rate over the past 12 months. It added: "However, the numbers of building starts and permits remain higher than in the past, the number of home purchases continues to decline, and the volume of new mortgages taken out is close to its average pre-crisis level."

At the same time, Israel's economy grew an annualized 1.9 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter, slower than the 7.4 percent pace seen in the prior three months.