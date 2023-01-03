Israel rates set to peak around 4% and curb inflation

Israel's annual inflation reached 5.3 percent in November - another record high since 2008

Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abir on Tuesday said that the ongoing aggressive interest rate hike cycle - meant to curb inflation - is nearing its end.

On Monday, the Bank raised the interest rate by 0.5 percent to a 14-year high of 3.75 percent. This was the seventh increase in a front-loading process that has taken the rate up from 0.1 percent in April.

Additionally, Israel's annual inflation reached 5.3 percent in November - another record high since 2008. The central bank projects the rate will dip to 3 percent by the end of 2023 - with Israel's official annual target being 1 percent to 3 percent.

"Our central scenario is that interest rates rising to around 4% or maybe just a bit over should be sufficient to bring inflation back into its target," Abir told Reuters, citing a global trend of central bank rate hikes and looser supply side factors.

He warned, however, that nothing was certain.

"If inflation was to start spiraling upwards, we'll have no alternative but to keep pushing up interest rates," he said. "We don't think that's the likely scenario."

Once rates reach 4 percent, the Bank of Israel would need to be patient since the inflation rate was not expected to decline immediately, Abir said.

"The pace of that deceleration of inflation will be something we will be closely looking at," he continued. The subsequent rates decision is set for February 20.