Israel: Tech startup investment fell by nearly half in 2022

Investments into Israeli cybersecurity startups declined by more than 60 percent between 2021 and 2022

Investments into Israeli cybersecurity startups declined by more than 60 percent between 2021 and 2022, according to Start-Up Nation Central's 2022 Summary Report released Tuesday, produced in collaboration with the SNPI Research Institute.

Cybersecurity was the area with the most significant decline among major sectors overall. The five regions examined were cybersecurity, fintech, climate technology, agro and food tech and health and life sciences.

Compared to 2021, there was a decline in four sectors - outside of agro and food tech - both in the number of hires and the total amount of investment. Additionally, the annual review showed that cyber sector hires decreased by about 60 percent between 2021 and 2022, while the annual decline in the overall ecosystem is about 42 percent.

Data also showed that total investments in 2022 dropped by nearly half compared to 2021 - from an unprecedented $27 billion in 2021 to some $15.5 billion in the past year. However, this phenomenon is not unique to Israel, as investments in technological companies also dropped by about 40 percent in the U.S.’s Silicon Valley.

This year's figures correspond to the global economic crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine. The first half of 2022 was a continuation of the record-breaking year of 2021, while the second half was already marked by the decline in financial markets and the fear of a deep global recession. Yet, despite this, seed investments recorded an increase in 2022.

“A multi-year perspective shows that 2021 and not 2022 was the exceptional year in the Israeli high tech industry. The unrealistic quantum leap in investments, market cap, and transaction multiples in 2021 corrected itself in 2022, and alongside global macroeconomic trends, there was a markedly significant decline in investments, particularly in the second half-year of 2022," says Avi Hasson, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central.

"The Israeli high tech industry entered the current crisis with more cash raised in 2021, together with a degree of maturity that is reflected in examining the real markets and not only the financial markets."