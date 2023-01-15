Israel posts 5.3% inflation rate in 2022, highest since 2008

The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in December from November

Israel posted an inflation rate of 5.3 percent in 2022, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday, citing gains of housing, food and transportation and telecommunications prices.

This is Israel’s highest rate of inflation since 2008.

The annual rate in December was unchanged from November to remain at its highest level since October 2008 but slightly below expectations of a 5.4 percent rate in a poll of analysts and well below Western levels.

In a bid to move inflation back to a 1-3 percent target, the Bank of Israel has sharply raised its benchmark interest rate to 3.75 percent from 0.1 percent in April. Central bank officials have said they expect the rate to reach at least 4 percent in coming months.

Last week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will freeze property taxes for a year and cancel or cut back recent hikes in the costs of electricity, water, and fuel, as part of the new government's preliminary measures to ease inflation.