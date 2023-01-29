Tel Aviv shares fall amid security concerns, judicial reform protests

Netanyahu says the judicial reform will, on the contrary, 'strengthen the economy'

Tel Aviv shares fell on Sunday following weekend terrorist attacks in Jerusalem and ongoing protests against the judicial reform proposed by Israel’s new government.

The blue chip Tel Aviv 35 index decreased by 1 percent, while Tel Aviv 125 index went down by 1.7 percent. Government bond prices were also 1 percent lower. The currency rates were affected as well with shekel losing 2 percent versus dollar on Friday.

Chief economist at Leader Capital Markets Jonathan Katz told Reuters that these negative tendencies were due to “concern regarding the judicial reform." The proposed legislation that tens of thousands Israelis are protesting would weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to oppose policies backed by the majority of the parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed fears over potential consequences of the judicial reform for Israel’s economy saying that it will, on the contrary, “strengthen the economy.” He also met with Israeli businessmen promising them the courts would remain independent and Israel’s financial sector would only grow.

However, there is another concern, according to chief economist of Israel’s Bank Leumi Gil Bufman. He told Reuters that markets are responding to the recent escalation of tensions in the West Bank and possible Israel’s response to the weekend terrorist attacks in Jerusalem that left seven people murdered.

"The shootings are just another piece of the puzzle" of negative sentiment in Israel, he said. "The question arises as to what the government's response is going to be?"

At an emergency meeting of the security cabinet on Saturday evening, Netanyahu vowed a "strong, swift and precise" response to the attacks that shocked Israel and the world.