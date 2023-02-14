Israeli airlines to resume direct flights to Turkey on Thursday

'We had 800,000 Israelis that visited Turkey in the last year, we will definitely overcome 1 million'

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday during his visit to Ankara that Israeli airlines would resume direct flights to Turkey as soon as this Thursday.

According to the minister, the move will mark further improvement in bilateral relations between the two countries that will “continue to strengthen in the days and months ahead.”

“Israeli flights will renew in two days from now and all the three major companies in Israel will renew their flights to Turkey,” Cohen told journalists.

“We had 800,000 Israelis that visited Turkey in the last year, we will definitely overcome 1 million,” he added.

Cohen arrived in Ankara for a solidarity visit earlier on Tuesday and met with his Turkish counterpart, who thanked Israel for sending relief delegations after last week’s devastating earthquake. Apart from tourism, the ministers discussed expanding ties in other fields.

“We see that trade volume between our countries is almost $1 billion, we will increase it as well,” said Cohen.

Israel and Turkey restored full diplomatic ties last year, reinstating ambassadors after years of stranded relations.