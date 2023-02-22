Israel: Shekel falls to record low in 3 years against dollar, euro

'The Israeli shekel fell amid concerns over an 'overhaul' of the judiciary, which overshadowed the central bank's sharp hike in interest rates'

After the shekel fell to the lowest level in three years against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday with the trend continuing on Wednesday.

The dollar is trading around NIS 3.88, up 0.9 percent, and the euro is trading around NIS 3.92, an increase of 0.8 percent. On Tuesday evening, the representative rate for the dollar was set at 3.649 shekels and the euro at 3.8886 shekels. This is a daily increase of 2.41 percent and 2.14 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the dollar strengthened by more than 7 percent against the shekel and the euro gained around 6 percent. The decline of recent weeks is partly affected by concerns regarding legal reform and its impact on the Israeli economy.

"The Israeli shekel fell amid concerns over an 'overhaul' of the judiciary, which overshadowed the central bank's sharp hike in interest rates," Bloomberg said, referring to Tuesday's decision.

The Bank of Israel decided to raise the interest rate by 0.5 percent, which was supposed to strengthen the shekel. Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abir told Bloomberg that "political uncertainty" was affecting the Israeli market.

Along with the effects on the wider economy and on the Israeli import market, the weakening of the shekel may also have a negative effect on consumers. Inflation in Israel may increase, fuel prices - which are determined, among other things, on the basis of the dollar exchange rate during the last five days of each month - may also skyrocket, as may the expenses of Israelis traveling abroad will be forced to spend more shekels for every dollar or euro.