Bath & Body Works to open 30 stores in Israel

Delta Israel Brands announced Wednesday that it has signed an exclusive franchise agreement to establish and operate a chain of Bath & Body Works stores and website in Israel.

As part of the agreement, the company plans to launch the online site in 2023 and is expected to open at least 30 stores by 2026, with an estimated investment of over $15 million.

The agreement states an initial contract of seven years from the date of signing, with an option to extend for another seven years.

Bath & Body Works is an American cosmetics and home goods chain owned by the Limited Brands Group, which also owns Victoria's Secret. Its products include a wide variety of body creams and lotions, candles, fragrance diffusers and soaps, which are primarily made in the United States and are characterized as high quality products at affordable prices.

The brand's sales in 2022 were approximately $7.5 billion and it has more than 1,800 stores in the United States and Canada.

In October 2010, it opened its first stores outside of North America in Kuwait.