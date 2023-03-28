Gas giants BP, ADNOC offer to buy half of Israel’s NewMed Energy

The offer is 'the result of the warm relationships and bridges we have built in recent years with the energy companies working in the region'

Gas giants British Petroleum (BP) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday placed a $4 billion bid to buy 50 percent of Israel’s NewMed Energy.

The company, which holds 45 percent of Israel’s Leviathan offshore gas field, announced Tuesday that the “non-binding indicative offer” was received from BP and ADNOC. It added that an audit committee was appointed to examine the bid.

The company’s CEO Yossi Abu said the offer was "the result of the warm relationships and bridges we have built in recent years with the energy companies working in the region." He underlined that it was also "an important vote of confidence" in "the Israeli gas market in general, and to the business and assets of NewMed Energy in particular."

BP also confirmed in a official statement that "together with ADNOC, it has made a non-binding offer to take NewMed Energy private through an acquisition of the free float and a partial acquisition of Delek's stake, which would result in BP and ADNOC holding 50 percent of NewMed Energy." Delek is an Israeli firm of which NewMed is a subsidiary. It holds a small number of participating units that would be included in the potential purchase.

If the deal is sealed, it would be a “significant step” for BP and ADNOC in their intention to “form a new joint venture that will be focused on gas development in international areas of mutual interest, including the East Mediterranean,” according to the BP statement.

The participation of ADNOC is seen as another sign of the normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE since the signing of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020 followed by a free trade deal last year which took effect on Sunday.