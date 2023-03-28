Israel's inflation rate stood at 5.3 percent and the consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in December 2022

Israelis and Palestinians are facing rising costs for many basic commodities, a phenomenon that continues to grow.

The average inflation rate in Israel stood at 5.3 percent at the end of 2022, following a 2.8 percent increase a year earlier, its highest level since 2008. The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in December 2022, driven by increases in housing, food, and transportation prices, according to the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics.

"Many prices went up by 100 percent, sesame, flour, chocolate, everything," Tal, a baker at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market, told The Media Line.

Shmuel, a butcher at the same market echoed his thoughts: "Since the Covid pandemic and then the start of the war in Ukraine, some prices have increased between 50 and 100 percent."

"The increase in the cost of living is mainly due to the rise of the high-tech industry in Israel and the very large foreign investments that increase the demand for shekels," said Eyal Winter, a professor of economics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 People shop for groceries at Rami Levy supermarket.

Two other main reasons have caused such increases: the problem of supply chains from Covid and the rise in raw materials since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the Palestinian territories, the situation is similar. The price of two pounds of fresh chicken, for example, which is a staple on Palestinian tables during the holy month of Ramadan, has risen by at least 50 percent compared to last year. The cost of food in the West Bank rose by an average of 5.39 percent in February 2023 compared to the same month last year, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.