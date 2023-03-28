Tel Aviv ranked fifth in the world for unicorn producers

Despite the slowdown in the global market, the city is constantly finding new ways to develop

Israel's coastal hub Tel Aviv is the fifth largest producer of unicorns in the world and its safety index is above average, according to a report describing the performance of the city's technology ecosystem in 2022.

The report found that despite the slowdown in the international market, the city constantly finds new ways to develop. "Unicorn" is a term used in the venture capital industry to describe a startup company with a value of over $1 billion.

The study was carried out by Tel Aviv Tech, a department of the Tel Aviv Municipality responsible for the engagement and promotion of the city's technological ecosystem, and Dealroom, the main provider of data on startups as well as on the ecosystems of start-ups and growth companies in Europe and around the world.

Tel Aviv represents one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the world

Tel Aviv startups are worth $393 billion today, which is 3.5 times more than in 2018, and their growth is faster than that of the most valued ecosystems in the world, including Los Angeles and London.

Tel Aviv also ranks as the second most valued ecosystem in the EMEA region.

Hadas Parush/Flash90 View of people working in a start-up, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Tel Aviv ranks third in the EMEA region for the total venture capital funds raised in 2022

Tel Aviv-based start-ups raised $6.9 billion in 2022, almost twice as much as in 2020. Security is the most funded sector in 2022 ($1.7 billion), and health is one of those experiencing the fastest growth (+33 percent). In addition, Tel Aviv is over-invested in security, with 19.2 percent of total venture capital investments by sector, compared to a global average of 5.3 percent.

Tel Aviv, along with London, is the city that hosts the largest number of unicorn startups. The White City has produced the fifth-largest number of unicorns in the world.

"I am proud that the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo is so well ranked in the 'Global Founders Factory' and that 27 leading local companies have 'given birth' to 108 innovative companies, founded by former employees of large companies. These are the achievements of democracy, freedom, and human rights, which have allowed the local high-tech industry to show amazing creativity and success over the past year," said Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo.

"We must not forget that democracy in Israel is currently in crisis and that the high-tech industry flourishes best with freedom, liberality, and equal rights. In the shadow of the fall of the shekel, Tel Aviv's technology companies are transferring their workers to other countries, and the cessation of investments in Israel has begun.

The judicial reform must be stopped immediately so that the high-tech industry and the economy of Tel Aviv and the country are not further damaged. In Tel Aviv-Yafo, we will continue to commit ourselves to democracy and the strengthening of the local high-tech industry," he concluded.

This report comes as the Jewish State has been ranked 18th among countries that have applied for the most patents in 2022, in a ranking carried out by the European Patent office.